



Unknown gunmen killed a passenger and abducted four others travelling in a commercial vehicle along the Owo-lkare road in Ondo state.









Eye witnesses say that one of the passengers, who put up a fight, was shot dead on the spot and hours after the abduction, families of the victims were contacted to pay a ransom of N15m on each of the victim.









But a family source in Akure last night said that they have been able to negotiate the ransom down to N1m each for each of the victim.









Spokesperson of the Ondo Police Command, Femi Joseph said investigations into the incident was underway adding that the miscreants would be smoked out from their hiding.









It was gathered that the four victims and their driver who were heading to Akure from Ikare Akoko were stopped around Oba Akoko road and were forcibly abducted and marched into the bush.