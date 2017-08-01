A group, the Cross River Transparency Network International (CRTNI), is planning a one-million-man march against Governor Ben Ayade over frequent foreign trips.





Addressing newsmen on the proposed plan, the Coordinator of the group, Comrade Jonathan Agbor, said the governor had travelled overseas more than any governor in the history of the country under the pretext of looking for investors for the state.





According to him, since Ayade came on board he has spent more days in Abuja and abroad than he has spent in the state, adding that out of 365 days in a year he spends less than 100 days in his office in Calabar.





"Consequent upon this, he has abandoned his constructional duties of administering the state o the deputy governor, Prof Ivara Esu, just as he left unattended to major issues that needed his attention,”he said.





Agbor said it has, therefore, become imperative for the group to protest against the ”maladministration” and for the state’s Assembly to impeach the governor for violating constitutional provisions of frequently travelling abroad without handing over to his deputy.