The Executive Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency governor Akinwunmi Ambode today received the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim at the state House, Alausa Ikeja. Lagos.
Present were Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations, Mr. Habila Joshak, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone II, Mr. Adamu Ibrahim, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, Chairman, Board of Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corp, Mr. Israel Ajao, Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello, Attorney General & Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Gbolahan Lawal,
