Select Menu

ntel

ntel

Slider

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

» » Photo:Governor Ambode Receives IGP In State House
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Thursday, August 03, 2017 / comment : 0

The Executive Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency governor Akinwunmi Ambode today received the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim at the state House, Alausa Ikeja. Lagos.



 
Present were Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations, Mr. Habila Joshak, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone II, Mr. Adamu Ibrahim, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, Chairman, Board of Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corp, Mr. Israel Ajao, Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello, Attorney General & Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Gbolahan Lawal,

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú