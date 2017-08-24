The Oyo State Government has disclosed that no fewer than 22 private radio stations that are operating without approved building plans in Ibadan, the state capital, would soon be shut down.





It also stated that over 1,000 structures on the waterways, flood prone areas and other risk sites and those without approved building plans have also been listed for demolition.





It declared that other structures; abandoned and dilapidated buildings constituting security threats to the people of the sited areas and the state in general were also among those billed to be levelled.





Director General, Bureau of Physical Planning and Development Control, Alhaji Waheed Gbadamosi, stated these while addressing a press conference at the film theatre of the state ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism on Tuesday.





Gbadamosi who frown at the inability of the media houses to get approval from the appropriate agencies in the state, informed that most of the residential structures turned to commercial ventures especially in Ibadan would soon be asked to pay high fine/fee for doing.





He said: “Over 22 radio stations don’t have approved building plans. They are more than 22 of them. They don’t have building plans. Most of them turned residential buildings into commercial ventures.”

The DG, who said that the government has decided to take necessary actions to close the radio stations down, also informed that the case has been brought to the attention of National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, for necessary actions.





He said the need to take legal action and exercise patience before the closure was necessary so as not to see the close as a political tool in waging war against the media in the state.