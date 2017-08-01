Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has recalled another six of the commissioners he had sacked.

Fayose had earlier dissolved the State Executive Council, but later asked six of the commissioners to return to their duty post.

On Friday, August 4, the Governor approved the reappointment of fresh six of the remaining 10 sacked commissioners.

Fayose's Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, disclosed this in a statement.

Those initially recalled were, Commissioner for Environment, Bisi Kolawole; Mrs. Funmi Ogun (works), Ayodele Michael (Commerce and Industry), Kehinde Odebunmi (Agriculture), Toyin Ojo (Finance) and Dr. Olurotimi Ojo (Health).

The ones newly reappointed are, Kola Kolade (Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice), Lanre Ogunsuyi (Information, Youths and Sports), Taye Otitoju (Lands), Gbenga Olajide (Budget and Planning), Jide Egunjobi (Education, Science and Technology) and Mrs Olayinka Ogundayomi (Women Affairs).