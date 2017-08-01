



Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has urged Nigerians, especially, Kogi indigen, who live abroad to come back home and invest into their future and land.





The governor made this plea, while addressing a cross section of Nigerian youths in London. Yahaya Bello who had earlier described President Muhammadu Buhari as an institution against corruption and bad governance in Nigeria.





Represented by his director general, media and publicity, Mr Kingsley Fanwo while noting that, Nigeria is the hope of Africa, and the world cannot afford a failed Nigeria.





Urged Nigerians, especially Kogites, to invest heavily in agriculture back home as a way of empowering the people and creating wealth.





He said: “Our administration is doing amazing things in the field of agriculture in Kogi State. Our land is a blessing and we won’t allow the blessing to waste anymore. We have taken over the Kampe Omi Dam Irrigation Project to give opportunities to our youths to invest their time and knowledge in agricultural production.





“We are building rice mills as we hope to have Kogi Rice sold around the world before the middle of 2018. We are taking the lead in cashew production and we want to become the number one cassava producing destination in Africa. We are very close to achieving that.





“I urge you to invest your resources in agriculture back home. We are creating the environment and infrastructure to make your investments worthwhile. Join my administration to make Kogi better.”In his address, the President of the group, Olonijolu Olajuwon, thanked the governor for representing the youths well.





He said: "The youths demanded for power in Kogi and God granted it to us. We must act right to justify it. We have heard a lot about the New Direction Agenda of the present administration in Kogi State. We shall join to make it a success.“We also wish to use this opportunity to thank the governor for giving young people the opportunity to prove their mettle in governance.”







Edited from Vanguard;