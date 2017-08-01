







The visit is preparatory to the Peace Icons 2017 planned for later in the year. Recall that the 2016 edition held at the conversation hall of Eko hotels Lagos on 15 December, where Chief Emeka was honoured for his peace efforts over time. Cally had in the course of the visit engaged the General comprehensively in an interview session bordering on violence related issues where he bared his mind on a number of issues. Other members of the entourage includes Chris Kehinde Nwandu, Publisher/Editor In Chief CKN News and Prof James Tsaaior of Pan African University

General Abdulsalam Abubakar, recently played host to members of the violence free world initiative, led by it's founder Mr Cally Ikpe.The group had gone to express solidarity with the general for his relentless campaign for the peace and unity of Nigeria. The former head of state commended the group for the initiative and assured of his cooperation as they continue with the peace initiative.