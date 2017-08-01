The next edition of Gbenga Adeyinka’s Laffmatazz, a comedy, music and family show that has continued to tour the South-West for more than seven years with rib-cracking moments and unrivaled excitement will be in Ilorin,Kwara State.









As the people of Ilorin and its environs prepare for the Eid-elKabir celebration, which is two weeks away, the creator of the comedy brand, Gbenga Adeyinka, has assured residents within and outside the capital city of another jaw-dropping and mind-blowing with some of Nigeria’s finest musicians and comedians billed to perform.









Laffmatazz, which has become popular among many entertainment patrons, has paraded top Nigeria entertainers in music, comedy and acting and this edition will not be different as Adeyinka disclosed that the family show will parade Reminisce, Olu Maintain, QDot, Terry Apala, Gandoki and Omobaba will lead the pack of entertainers to perform.









Billed to hold on September 3, at the Banquet Hall, opposite Government House, the show will also witness performances from Capital FEMI, Dotman, Lord of Ajasa, Peteru, Mc Ajele, Remote, Baba Alariya among others.







