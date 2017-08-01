The Ozubulu Catholic Church has released the names of victims of the unfortunate attack that took place at the St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra State, last Sunday.





13 people have so far died from the attack while several others sustained injuries. A statement issued on Tuesday and signed by the Diocesan Bishop of Nnewi, Most Rev. Hilary Paul Odili Okeke, gives the names of the 13 dead victims as:





Cyprian Ikegwuonu

Hyacinth Oramadike

Cecilia Ewin

Eunice Akanigbo

Rose Okoye

Anulika Obunadike

Uchenna Obunadike

Anthonia Ufondu

Oluchukwu Uhelu

Christiana Igbeja

Udeze Pauline

Victoria Uzokwe

Florence Nweke





The church gave the names of the 22 surviving victims as:





Ikegwuonu Caroline

Nwakile Anthonia

Okoye Odinaka

Okoye Patricia

Isaac Chinedu

Oramadike Chinagorom

Oramadike Chinecherem

Udegbunam Chidimma

Ndulue Samuel

Udegbunam Obiageli

Ugochi Obiajulu

Chukwueloka Chineze

Oramadike Chioma

Azuka Basil

Oramadike Chiamaka

Uchechukwu Chukwueloka

Nwanya Ngozi

Ngwuta Chinemelum

Asomba Chukwudum

Nnudule Leonard

Muomah Michael