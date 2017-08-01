The Ozubulu Catholic Church has released the names of victims of the unfortunate attack that took place at the St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra State, last Sunday.
13 people have so far died from the attack while several others sustained injuries. A statement issued on Tuesday and signed by the Diocesan Bishop of Nnewi, Most Rev. Hilary Paul Odili Okeke, gives the names of the 13 dead victims as:
Cyprian Ikegwuonu
Hyacinth Oramadike
Cecilia Ewin
Eunice Akanigbo
Rose Okoye
Anulika Obunadike
Uchenna Obunadike
Anthonia Ufondu
Oluchukwu Uhelu
Christiana Igbeja
Udeze Pauline
Victoria Uzokwe
Florence Nweke
The church gave the names of the 22 surviving victims as:
Ikegwuonu Caroline
Nwakile Anthonia
Okoye Odinaka
Okoye Patricia
Isaac Chinedu
Oramadike Chinagorom
Oramadike Chinecherem
Udegbunam Chidimma
Ndulue Samuel
Udegbunam Obiageli
Ugochi Obiajulu
Chukwueloka Chineze
Oramadike Chioma
Azuka Basil
Oramadike Chiamaka
Uchechukwu Chukwueloka
Nwanya Ngozi
Ngwuta Chinemelum
Asomba Chukwudum
Nnudule Leonard
Muomah Michael
Oramadike Favour
