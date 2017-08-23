FRSC has over the years invested considerable logistic and personnel resources to ensure smooth movement of persons and goods along the Lagos - Ibadan expressway.





The recent rise in the frequency of gridlocks along the expressway, especially around Mowe and Ibafo, necessitated the visit of the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, MFR, mni, NPOM on 02 August 2017 when he inspected the corridor .





Consequently, the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS2HQ Lagos, Assistant Corps Marshal Shehu Zaki, fsi. flagged off Operation Restore Sanity along the expressway on 21 August 2017.

The Operation which is aimed at ensuring free movement of vehicles along the expressway would ensure the arrest and prosecution of persons driving against traffic and other traffic offences.





This effort is being complemented with the meeting held today Tuesday 22 August 2017 by the FRSC Sector Commander Ogun State, Corps Commander Clement Oladele along side the Unit Commanders of Mowe and Sagamu with officials of Julius Berger Plc, to effect palliatives on identified bad portions of the corridor notorious for causing gridlocks.

Meanwhile motorists are enjoined to use the road orderly and cooperate with FRSC officials working to ensure free flow of traffic.





Others at the event also include the Lagos Sector Commander of FRSC,Hyginus Omeje and Chris Kehinde Nwandu, coordinator FRSC Celebrity Special Marshal