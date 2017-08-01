The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that its operatives along Kaduna-Zaria route in Kaduna State arrested a Fiat Bus Vehicle, popularly known as J5, for overloading, only to discover that the vehicle is stacked with 44 minors and two adults who were suspected to be child traffickers.













According to Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer of FRSC, on suspicion of the two occupants of the white and blue coloured vehicle with plate number XC 532 ZAR, the Patrol team quizzed the occupants and got unsatisfactory response from the adult occupants who claimed they were going for a church programme in a location they could not name.













In his press statement, Kazeem disclosed that the driver of the J5 vehicle, Dauda Ezekiel from Gubuchi Village in Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna state claimed that he was hired to transport the minors.













The Sector Commander who got wind of the case as soon as the vehicle was impounded alerted the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna state where the Vehicle and the occupants were handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.













It will be recalled that the FRSC in Kaduna state on 27th April 2017 had earlier reported a similar case of a Ford Galaxy Model vehicle with registration number LMU 76 XA who had 17 minors and three suspected adult traffickers to the Comptroller of Immigration and NAPTIP.











