An officer of the FRSC has been crushed to death.





The Anambra State accident happened when a commercial bus driver who was identified by the police as Obiekezie Okonkwo lost control and crushed an officer of the FRSC to death.





Okonkwo is now in police custody at the Fegge Divisional Headquarters, Onitsha.





Okonkwo was driving a Toyota Hiace with Registration No. ATN 466 ZK when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle as a result of brake failure and knocked down the 32-year-old FRSC official, Ojukwu Noble.





A source, who pleaded anonymity, said the accident occurred at the foot of the Niger Bridge in the Onitsha .





He said, “Efforts to revive Ojukwu at a nearby hospital proved abortive as the medical experts confirmed him dead, few hours after he was rushed to the hospital.”



