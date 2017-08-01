Meanwhile,The United Nations Secretary General’s Envoy on Road Safety, Mr Jean Todt has described the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) as an inspiration for other African countries and called on them to emulate Nigeria’s example in dealing with the menace of road traffic crashes in the continent. The Special Envoy made the remark during his courtesy visit to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo at the State House Abuja.









He commended the Nigerian government for the huge investment made in road safety, saying what he has seen in the country has allayed his fears about the growing menace of road traffic crashes in developing countries, particularly in the African continent. He called for concerted efforts to achieve success in the campaign for use of crash helmet, avoidance of use of phone while driving and drunk driving, expressing optimism that with appreciable success in these areas , the nation could meet the target of the UN Decade of Action on road safety: 2011-2020.









In his remarks, the Vice President, thanked Mt Todt for visiting the country and accepting to serve as the Guest Speaker at this year’s edition of the FRSC annual lecture series. This he said was an indication of the Envoy’s interest in road safety matters especially in Africa, and commended him for his untiring efforts to encourage African countries to set up their own road safety lead agencies. He restated the commitment of the Nigerian government to road safety campaign, noting that the last approval given to the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy Document by the National Economic Council and the inauguration of the National Road Safety Advisory Council all point to the nation’s readiness to tackle the menace of road traffic crashes with political will of the government.









The Vice President identified attitudinal change as the major threat to the success of road safety campaign in the country, saying issues like the use of seatbelt, speeding and drunk driving are attitude-related and could be addressed through positive attitude change by people. He emphasized that Nigeria has enough rules to adequately address its road safety challenges, and stressed that the FRSC is being strengthened to deal adequately with the challenges of enforcement. He further commended the leadership of the FRSC for restoring sanity to the nation’s roads through education and enforcement and pledged continuous support of the Federal Government to make it perform more efficiently.









As the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) holds its 7th annual lectures series on Thursday, members of the international community has rated Nigeria among countries with robust road safety strategic agenda, with calls on other nations to emulate the nation’s example. This was the theme of this year’s annual lecture delivered by the United Nations Secretary General’s Envoy on Road Safety, Mr Jean Todt, who was the Guest Speaker at the FRSC 7th annual lecture series held at the Banquet hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.In his lecture titled, “Achieving the Goals of the UN Decade of Action For Road Safety in Africa,” Mr Todt, stated that in his past meetings with Presidents of other African countries, one of the issues that had continued to top his discussions with them was the need for them to promote issues of road safety in their countries. He stressed that if Nigeria could sustain its commitment to road safety through increased investment in the campaign, the country stands the chance of attaining the target set by the United Nations in its Decade of Action of Action For Road Safety: 2011-2020. “Nigeria is doing well in road safety agenda in Africa, and it should sustain its investment for the effects to become manifest,” he stated.Speaking on the importance of road transportation in Nigeria, the UN Envoy declared that for a nation whose citizens depend largely on road for their transportation needs, the only way to contain the menace of road traffic crashes was for the government to ensure that it invests adequately in road safety, adding that the nation must do more to move road safety agenda forward through various means including legislation and public awareness creation.He also called on the Nigerian government to do more in streamlining its data collation system to make it align with that of the World Bank for a harmonious data from the country. “Nigeria could serve as an example for other nations through credible data management; but this cannot be achieved without some level of investments in data processing and cost,” he stated. According to him, the vision behind the establishment of the FRSC as Nigeria’s lead agency for road safety management and administration 29 years ago, has been vindicated, saying the menace of road traffic crashes remains a source of concern not only to the country but most developing economies of the world and attracting the attention of the UN General Assembly.The Vice President disclosed that at the First Global Conference on Road Safety held in Moscow, Russia in 2009, member states of the UN agreed on the need to dedicate the next Decade to road safety with focus on campaigns against the menace of road traffic crashes and massive participation of governments, non-governmental organisations, communities, religious and traditional institutions as well as the Media on how to contain the menace. “The declaration of 2011-2020 as Decade of Action for Road Safety by the United Nations General Assembly in 2010, was therefore, the most audacious demonstration of the commitment of the world body to tackling the challenges which road traffic crashes pose to mankind,” he stated.Professor Osinbajo maintained that Nigeria as an active member of the United Nations has been unrelenting in its commitment to fighting the scourge of road traffic crashes in the country and the West African sub-region through evolvement of various measures. He further noted that aside having a road safety lead agency saddled with the responsibility of ensuring safer road environments in the country with full legislative powers and autonomy of enforcement, Nigeria was the first nation in the Africa Continent to activate the UN Decade of action campaign in 2010 under the auspices of the Federal Road Safety Corps to set the roadmap for attainment of the goals. “The FRSC Annual Lecture Series, inaugurated some years back, forms part of the nation’s activities aimed at creating public awareness on issues of road safety among various stakeholders,” he added.The Vice President commended the United Nations for giving prominence to issues of road safety in the country and across the world as demonstrated by the choice of the UN Secretary General’s Envoy on Road Safety, Mr. Jean Todt who served as the Guest Speaker at this year’s lecture series, assuring that Nigeria remains committed to sustained investment in road safety. “Let me state that part of Nigeria’s commitment to the success of the UN Road Safety campaign is the nation’s continuous and expanding scope of legislative review of the law setting up the FRSC to enhance its capacity to enforce and boost the competence of its personnel through their capacity development as well as massive logistics support by the Federal Government,” he stated..He further assured that as a leading nation in Africa with Afro-centric foreign policy objectives, Nigeria will continue to render necessary support to the FRSC to make it possible for it to extend technical assistance to the neighbouring countries in Africa for them to establish their road safety lead agency in saving them from threats of road carnage. “I must however stress that keeping the road safe is not a responsibility which one government agency can successfully handle alone, except with the support of all citizens and stakeholders who must join hands in the spirit of shared responsibility,” he said.In his welcome presentation, the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi expressed worry at the rate at which road traffic crashes affect the social and economic wellbeing of the people of the country, as according to him road transportation remains the most dominant mode of transportation in the country. The Corps Marshal disclosed that in the determination of the FRSC to tackle the menace of road traffic crashes in the country, FRSC took the strategic decision to key into the Accra declaration of 2007-2015 and the African Road Safety Charter, 2011-2020 all of which aligned with the national development agenda of Vision 20:2020. The goals of these declarations he said, were to assist in combating the road safety challenges of the country and the African continent at large. These include development of safe system approach, activities and multi-sectoral involvement and an all inclusive approach.Oyeyemi pointed at the adoption of the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy Document 2014-2018 which aimed at achieving 35% fatality reduction as one of the strategic outcomes of government interventions in matters of road safety in the country. 