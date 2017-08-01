Seasoned Broadcaster, Funmi Wakama has been appointed the new General Manager, NTA Abeokuta in Ogun State.





Before her appointment, she was a Deputy Director of News at NTA, Headquarter in Abuja.





He has also served as Special Adviser Media to Ogun State Governor.





Meanwhile, Oyeyemi has felicitated with Mrs Funmi Wakama on her appointment as the General Manager, NTA Abeokuta in Ogun state.





In a letter signed on his behalf by the Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC , Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Marshal says himself, the management and entire staff of FRSC are proud of her , especially being a Celebrity Special Marshal who has contributed to road safety by dedicating her time and resources to assist mankind in the task of reducing carnage on Nigerian roads.





He said her contribution in areas of advocacy, public enlightenment and public education is acknowledged and highly commendable.



