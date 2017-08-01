The founder of Lekki British International School, Lagos, Dr Abiodun Laja has added a new milestone to her impressive 40-year journey in education , having bagged the Doctor of Education (Ed.D Honoris Causa) from the Commonwealth University.





Dr. Laja who is one of the youngest women to courageously brace the challenge of providing quality private education in Nigeria also received the Master Class Certificate in Leadership and Management from the London Graduate School.





A statement by her corporate affairs officer affirmed that these recent achievements by the Executive Director of Lekki British School, were simply a recognition of her exemplary courage, sense of vision and resilience.





At a very young age, Dr. Laja founded the ABC Nursery Land . She was the first young person to start a private school at that time as private school used to be run by retired teachers. She started off with one school and in a span of three years, she had expanded the school to four in different locations in Lagos.





After running the schools successfully for 25 years, she established the very first British boarding school in Lagos, Lekki British International School (LBIS) . LBIS runs from crèche to sixth form and also caters to children with special learning needs .





Dr Laja had her Primary and Secondary education in Nigeria after which she proceeded to England to study at St Nicholas Montessori Knightsbridge London. Upon her return to Nigeria, she worked with reputable top schools in Lagos including Adrao International School, Victoria Island and St Saviours School, which is a British curriculum setup.





It was based on her passion, knowledge and experience that she ventured to establish institutions that sought to ensure that the Nigerian child had access to education that empowered them to compete confidently with other children all over the world.



