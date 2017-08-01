The former Deputy Governor of Bauchi State late Alh. Muhammad Garba Gadi has been buried according to Muslim rites at his hometown of Azare amidst thousands of sympathizers.His Excellency Governor Mohammed A. Abubakar attended the Janaza prayer along with top government functionaries including the Chief of Staff Government House, Bauchi Arch. Audu Sule Katagum.Governor Mohammed A Abubakar described the late Gadi as "one of the most transparent, honest and trustworthy individuals" he has ever met and that he was to him a father figure that he always looked up to. The Governor described his death as a monumental loss to all progressive politicians and the nation in general.Also at the Janaza was the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kawuwa Shehu Damina and the Emir of Misau, His Royal Highness Alh. Ahmed Sulaiman among others.May the soul of Garba Gadi rest in eternal peace.SA Communications to His Excellency the Governor of Bauchi State