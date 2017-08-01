Former Bauchi State Deputy Governor Laid To Rest
His Excellency Governor Mohammed A. Abubakar attended the Janaza prayer along with top government functionaries including the Chief of Staff Government House, Bauchi Arch. Audu Sule Katagum.
Also at the Janaza was the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kawuwa Shehu Damina and the Emir of Misau, His Royal Highness Alh. Ahmed Sulaiman among others.
May the soul of Garba Gadi rest in eternal peace.
Shamsuddeen Lukman Abubakar
SA Communications to His Excellency the Governor of Bauchi State
