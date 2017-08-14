Select Menu

Posted date: Monday, August 14, 2017

Abdullateef Raji has died. Raji who died in the early hours of Monday morning, was until his death a Commissioner in the Lagos State Independent Electoral commission LASIEC

He served as special adviser to Governor Raji Fashola on Information & Strategy between 2011 & 2015.

He also served as secretary & Chairman of Alliance for Democracy in Lagos state at different times.

He will be buried today in his home town in Ondo state.


Causes of death still sketchy as the time of filing this report.

Details Later.

Source: Aladeh.com

