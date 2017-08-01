The Lagos State Government has began the demolition of 13 buildings earlier marked as distressed.





Most of the buildings located on Lagos Island, are part of the 40 structures to be demolished in the first phase of the exercise across the state.





The Lagos State building Control Agency, which is carrying out the exercise, explained that the first phase of the demolition will last for about one month saying enough notice was given to the owners of the structures before the commencement of the demolition.