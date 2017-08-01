The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has revealed that the sum of N119.2 billion and the sum of $14.6 million was saved by the Federal Government against parties that claimed damages in court suits.









Malami announced the sweeping institutional and policy reforms yesterday in Abuja while presenting the status report of the ministry in the 2016-2017 legal year and the achievements of the Department of Public Prosecutions, Civil Litigations and Public Law Departments.









He also announced that the sum of N10bn was recovered for the Federal Government when the Department of Civil Litigation in a suit with number: FHC/L/CS/1200/2015: PPULAR Farms and Mills Ltd versus Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, stopped the parties from avoiding stamp payment of N10.6bn through the Nigerian Customs Service in rice importation.







