Posted date: Thursday, August 10, 2017

"It's 20 years since my father died, but it doesn’t seem as if he has been gone for so long. I miss him and I still talk to him in my mind.

He and other departed members of my family have also appeared to me in my dreams. I don’t know if it is right to say that they appear to me, but I see them in my dreams. 

I dream of them a lot.”This were the words of Yeni Kuti, first daughter of the late Afrobeat pioneer.

According to the former dancer, who pioneered the idea of Felabration, a music festival conceived to celebrate the life and contributions of her father Fela Kuti to the Nigerian society.

“I believe in life after death. Also, I believe that if my father has a message for me, he will come directly to me and not go through someone I don’t know or like. If anybody tells me that Fela has sent a message to me through him, I would tell him to ask my dad to appear to me directly himself,”she said

