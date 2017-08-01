



The president Muhammadu Buhari led administration will today meet with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, over the nationwide indefinite strike that was recently declared by university teachers.

Expected at the meeting called by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, are the Ministers of Education and Finance, Mallam Adamu Adamu and Mrs.

Kemi Adeosun respectively, Chairman, National Income Salaries and Wages Commission, Executive Secretary National Universities Commission and the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba.

A statement signed by Samuel Olowookere, Deputy Director, Press in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, yesterday, confirm the meeting today in Abuja.