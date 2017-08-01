







The Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the Ekiti State Government to probe the tenure of former governor, Kayode Fayemi, has decided to summon the companies which handled the construction of the civil centre in Ado-Ekiti through the media.





The Silas Oyewole led commission reached the decision at its resumed sitting on Wednesday after its counsel, Sunday Bamise, complained that the commission had problems reaching some witnesses.





The companies include Tianjin-Yuyang Construction Engineering Limited, CASA Nig Ltd and others.





Tianjin-Yuyang Construction Engineering Limited, a Chinese company, was said to have been awarded the contract for the construction of the New Civic Centre on August 30, 2012 at the cost of N2,573,584,395.75 while consultancy on the construction was awarded to CASA Nig Ltd on June 11, 2012 at the cost of N137,611,325.07.





A total sum of N993,512,344.11, representing 45 per cent of total contract sum was allegedly paid to the contractor in 2013.





Mr. Bamise said companies like Tianjin-Yuyang Construction Engineering Limited, CASA Nig Ltd and Citadel Nominees Limited/Toyab Associates Joint Consultants should be invited by the Commission via national newspaper and other means.





He mentioned names of the four witnesses who were available at the court.





The first witness, Adeleke Adefolaju, who is the Director of Budget in the state’s Ministry of Budget and Economy Planning, was led in evidence by counsel to the commission, Mr. Bamise.





The witness presented the record of funds that accrued to the state within the financial years to include the Internally Generated Revenue, international donors, statutory allocations, among others.





The Director of Local Government Affairs, Samuel Akinleye; a former occupant of the office, Sola Ogunmiluyi and the Principal Technical Officer in the General Administration Department, governor’s office, Shittu Rotimi, tendered documents of furniture and vehicles procured and distributed during the period under review.





The documents submitted by Mr. Adeleke and the other three witnesses were admitted as exhibits. The commission’s proceedings will continue Thursday with the cross examinations of all witnesses.