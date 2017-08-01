



Mavin boss, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has advice his future wife, not to be bother about her size. The dorobucci crooner, who is still single and searching, took to his social media to write, alongside an hilarious video.

"Dear future wife, I don't want to hear u re going to the GYM o. In fact when u want to say Jesus just say Jesu, or Christ so I won't think u were about to say Gym. Don't worry be fat".

Don Jazzy who is a successful, award winning Nigerian record producer, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur 33 years old, with no known girlfriend let alone a fiancee. He has always been fond of making jest of his relationship status on social media.

In 2014, Jazzy shared a cute photos of himself and his kid brother, D'prince saying: "If to say I fine like my bro maybe I for don marry by now. Hissss #YesIamHating"

Don Jazzy was born on 26 November 1982 in Umuahia, Abia state. He grew up with his three siblings in Ajegunle city, Lagos state, where his family moved when he was little. He graduated from Federal Government College Lagos. Michael started playing the drums and singing when he was four.