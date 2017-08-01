



The Federal Airports of Nigeria, FAAN , carried out a simulation exercise at the airside of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, today August 16, 2017.

The exercise was aimed at demonstrating the Authority's readiness to attend to aircraft emergencies of any kind should the need arise.

Present at the event was the Representative of the Managing Director (Director of Airport Operations, FAAN , Capt. Rabiu Yadudu ), who noted that this exercise was meant to confirm that FAAN has the right equipment, manpower and strategy to perform its statutory duties. He emphasized that this exercise was also necessary in ensuring the certification of the airport.

Also in attendance was Deputy General Manager, Aerodrome Rescue Fire Fighting Services ( ARFFS ), Victor Akinlabi Akinselure , Airport Manager, NAIA, Abuja, M.L . Sani , General Manager Safety, Elifue Agbi and Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Odunowo Mohammed and many other top management staff.

Some of the agencies involved in the exercise were NCAA, NAHCO , NEMA , LASEMA , Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps, Port Health Services and Lagos State Response Unit.