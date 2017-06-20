How to tackle the effect of cybercrime on corporate businesses and individual users would occupy the minds of chief executive officers and industry regulators at this year’s Nigeria ICT Impact CEO Forum (NIICF) & Africa Digital Awards (ADA).













According to reports, the advent of the internet brought with it advancements in information accessibility, and advantages and applications of the internet comes with exponentially growing cybercrime, as such cyber security has risen to become a global concern.













At the event, the decision makers would converge to discuss cyber security, which has become an important element to the modern connected world, and a crucial factor in inspiring the consumers’ confidence.













The coordinator of the event, Mr. Tayo Adewusi, explained that there have been numerous breaches of security some accidental, others deliberate that have had a significant impact on ICT systems and networks. “It is universally acknowledged that users must be protected and thus, while the sophistication of cybercrime is increasing, so too are our efforts to counter it”, he said.













He added that users’ growing dependence on networked digital systems, products, and services has brought with it a rise in both the variety and quantity of cyber threats which have now infiltrated lives of individuals and threaten the stability of the economy.













He opined that Nigerians have come to appreciate the importance of ICT to simplify and improve productivity and efficiency, stressing that this has informed a need to have a platform such as this event to bring C-level executives together to discuss current trends and project into the future.













The event would hold at the Oriental Hotel on August 25 with the theme “Broadband Access: the Challenges of Cyber Security Threat & Effect of Social Media Era” and would bring together ICT leaders that are driving growth in Nigeria.













Minister of Communications, Barr. Adebayo Shittu and two keynotes speeches from the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta and the CEO of MTN, Ferdi Moolman.













The lead papers would be delivered by Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Isa Patami; Director General, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mr. Is’haq Kawu; Managing Director, Galaxy Backbone, Mr. Yusuf Kazaure.













Others dignitaries expected include Managing Director, MainOne, Ms. Funke Opeke, the Managing Director, Nigcomsat, Ms. Abimbola Alale, President, Nigeria Internet Registration Asociation (NIRA), Rev. Sunday Folayan and Partner Muiz Banire & Associates, Mr. Kunle Adegoke.













Adewusi said the forum would parade exclusive sessions around the latest developments and trends in Nigeria’s ICT landscape and corporate environment, especially around broadband, Internet security, IoT and social media. “The forum is envisioned as the foremost impactful meeting of top C-level executives in the industry,” he said.







