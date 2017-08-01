







Veteran Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi Oke recently granted an interview with Broadway TV. The actress has however come out to disassociate herself from the interview that have since gone viral becoming one of the most trending topic on the Nigeria internet space at the moment, claiming she was either misunderstood or set up by someone who is bent on damaging her name and career.

Ronke had previously said that, If her man does everything in the house, then she will do everything for him but if she is the breadwinner, then she will neither cook for him nor submit to him", a revelation which left her fans and followers arguing on what they believe is right and wrong.

CKN News reach out to the happy wife and proud mother, where she insisted, she didn't grant such interview, describing the whole idea as a set up and blackmail.



"My brother, please help me, I don't know what I did to this people, that they have decided to bring me down, why would someone want to set me up, this to me is purely a set up, or how do I describe it, they didn't even upload the whole interview, they just took out the part and posted it on the social media, what a morden way of blackmail. I am disappointed, goodbye" she told our correspondent on phone.