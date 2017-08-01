Enugu State Governor,Ugwuanyi Offers Univeristy Scholarship To Brilliant Pupil That Made 9 A1 In WASCE
The government made the presentation shortly after the State Executive Council meeting where he awarded her scholarship to first degree level .
Miss Cynthia Ali's brilliant performance was brought to the attention of the governor through one of his aides who read her story on CKN News Facebook few days.The aide met with the parents to verify the authenticity of the story before finally passing it on to His Excellency who graciously met with her and offer her a Scholarship
