Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has awarded a University Scholarship to a brilliant pupil, Miss Cynthia Ali, who scored A1 in all the 9 subjects she took in the last WASCE .The government made the presentation shortly after the State Executive Council meeting where he awarded her scholarship to first degree level .Miss Ali who graduated from Shalom Academy, Nsukka, hails from Enugu Ezike in Igbo-Eze North LGA of the state.She was accompanied by her father, Mr. Okey Ali who is a high school teacher, wife of proprietor of the school, Dr. Victoria Onu, principal of the school, Komolafe Olugbenga among others.Her parents and the school were also rewarded.Miss Cynthia Ali's brilliant performance was brought to the attention of the governor through one of his aides who read her story on CKN News Facebook few days.The aide met with the parents to verify the authenticity of the story before finally passing it on to His Excellency who graciously met with her and offer her a Scholarship