Popular actor Emeka Rollas has been elected the new President of the Actors Guild Of Nigeria (AGN).





Emeka ,a one time General Secretary of the Guild emerged as President at a recent election of the Guild according to Chairman ,Board of Trustees of AGN Mr Emma Oguguah in a Press release sent to CKN News.

By his election,the controversies that has characterized the guild in over four leaders has been resolved.





The factional Guild led by Emeka Ike and former beauty Queen Ibinabo Fiberisima now stands dissolved.





This was the outcome of the election





Official result of elected govt of National Unity approved by AGN Congress.

President :- Emeka Ike 14 votes, Emeka Rollas 42 votes.





National secretary Samuel Onibiyo 42 votes.





VP North Central Michael Orumah unopposed.





VP North east Marshall Johnson unopposed.





VP south west Arimu Tope Babayemi unopposed.





VP south south Mens Nick Ikpeme unopposed.





VP south east Chukwu Roland 0: IK Ezenagu 47.





Treasurer St. Maradona unopposed.





PRO Frank Dallas unopposed.





Financial secretary Edith Irabor 3 votes: Moses Kasa 40 votes.





DGS AB Cowboy 49 votes.





Chief whip Rex Maxwell m Barde unopposed.





We thank all those who contributed to this peace meeting, we thank Emeka ike for his support for govt of national Unity and dissolution of both Emeka Ike EXCO and IB EXCO. we thank the Congress for voting for it too, and their approval for all actions taken today for the peace.

May God bless you all. Amen.



