President Buhari today signed 9 treaties that would help the government in its fight against corruption and money laundering as well as increase National security and boost the economy.





One of the treaties signed Thursday, is the extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirate UAE that would enable the Federal government to extradite corrupt government officials who run to the Middle Eastern country to hide after stealing government funds. Dubai which is the capital of the UAE, has been identified as one of the favorable investment destination for some Nigerian corrupt officials. The treaty will enable the Federal government to extradite and prosecute such corrupt officials found to be hiding in Dubai.





Speaking at the signing ceremony which took place at the state house in Abuja, President Buhari said:

“It is my hope that these instruments will reinvigorate the anti-corruption war and check the illicit flow of funds out of our country to other jurisdictions, improve national security, food security, boost our economic and tax regimes and improve the overall well-being of our creative community.





I am happy to note therefore, that pursuant to a Memorandum presented to the federal executive council by the honourable attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, council has approved the ratification of the said agreements. I am delighted to perform today, the duty of executing Instruments of Ratification of certain Agreements on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, pursuant to the powers conferred on me by Section 5(1) (a) and (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Article 7 of the Vienna Convention on the law of treaties of 1969.

“With this sovereign act, which has been replicated in the United Arab Emirates by their responsible authorities, we are now in a position to utilise these agreements fully to foster cooperation between our respective authorities particularly for the purpose of prosecuting the anti-corruption campaign of this government.





The signed agreements are; agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, agreement on mutual legal assistance in civil and commercial matters, agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons and an extradition treaty.





Others are a charter for the Lake Chad basin between Nigeria, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Libya, Niger and the Republic of Chad; African tax administration forum agreement on mutual assistance in tax matters and the world intellectual property organisation performances and phonograms treaty.





Also signed were agreements on the world intellectual property organisation treaty on audiovisual performances and the Marrakesh treaty to facilitate access to published works for persons who are blind, visually impaired or otherwise.