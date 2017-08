The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has reiterated its resolve to follow the rule of law, even as a group, “Concerned Nigerians”, led a protest to its headquarters, calling for repatriation of Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former minister of petroleum resources, alleged to have siphoned several billions of state funds, from the United Kingdom, UK.The Protest was led by pop star Charly Boy