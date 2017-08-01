Ex president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in Minna, Niger State, on Monday, related how a former military head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, alongside others, made him civilian president in 1999.









This was as he recalled his prison experience during the days of the late military president, General Sani Abacha.









Obasanjo, who was the chairman at the maiden Investment Summit, with the theme: “Impact Investing For Advancing Agricultural Economy and Innovation,” organised by the Niger State government, said General Abubakar dragged him out of the prisons and pardoned him for the offence he did not commit.









At the summit, held at Justice Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre, Obasanjo said General Abubakar “conspired” with others to take him to Abuja and made him the president, adding that he was eternally grateful to him for the singular act.









At the summit were Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; Governors Sani Bello (Niger); Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Jibrilla Bindow (Adamawa); the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar; the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; General M.I. Wushishi and Colonel Sani Bello.









Other dignitaries at the event were Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh; Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Aisha Jumai Alhasan, among others.









Speaking further, Obasanjo said the only thing that could lead the country out of recession was agricultural business.







