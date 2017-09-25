







The police have arraigned a 35-year-old driver with Dangote Group Plc, Haruna Bello, before an lkeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a truck belonging to the company.









The police said Haruna worked with the Dangote Sugar Factory in the Apapa area of Lagos and absconded with the truck on May 18, 2017.









It was learnt that the suspect was driving the truck to Cotonu, Benin Republic, when he was arrested by customs officers in Badagry.









He was arraigned on two counts of stealing.









The charges read in part, “That you, Haruna Bello, and others now at large, on May 18, 2017 at about 1.45pm at Apapa, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did steal a truck with number plate, XC 449 GML, valued at N25m, property of Dangote Group Plc, thereby committing an offence.”









The police prosecutor, Sergeant Donjor Perezi, said the offence was punishable under Section 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.









He pleaded not guilty to the charge.









The Magistrate, Mrs. O.A. Olayinka, granted him bail in the sum of N1.5m, with two sureties each in like sum.







