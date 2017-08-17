Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane has been declared freed of charges ranging from grand theft allegations, credit card fraud, and identity theft by a US Court.





This was made public by his colleague and close ally, music star, Davido. The "If" crooner took to his Snapchat to post of a video, showing Dammy Krane, in celebration mood, as Davido cheers him on and as he joins him in celebrating his release.





The musician who was jailed at the Miami-Dade County Corrections before meeting up with his bail conditions was released after his defense attorney, Courtney Erik defended him in court

.

Recalled that, the pop star was arrested at Opa locka Executive Airport after he used a bogus card to book a private jet flight to Washington, D.C police say, When the authorities searched him, they found seven false credit cards in his wallet.





Effort to reach Dammy Krane or his management camp for comment proves abortive as at press time.