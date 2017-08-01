



Justice Abdulaziz Anka of a Federal High Court in Lagos, today ordered the interim forfeiture of N664,475,246.6 and $137,680.11 said to have been recovered from a former Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Clement Illoh Onubuogo.



EFCC had approached the court with an application for the temporary forfeiture of the money suspected to be proceeds from fraudulent acts. Iloh was first arraigned in court in April.



The vacation judge also granted the EFCC permission to seize a property described as “Clement Illoh’s Mansion” located at Ikom Quarters, Issala-Azegba in Delta State and a hotel at No. 19 Madue Nwafor Street, off Achala Ibuzo Road, Asaba, Delta State.



After granting the order, Justice Anka directed the EFCC to notify the permanent secretary, in whose possession the properties were found, to appear before the court and show cause within 14 days why the properties should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government and also that the interim forfeiture order be published in any national newspaper for any interested person to appear before the judge to show cause within 14 days why the order should not be made permanent.



Edited from The Nation