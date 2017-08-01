A couple, Mr Nasiru Adeyemo and his wife, Idayat, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly attempting to use the man’s seven-year-old daughter, Abibat for ritual purpose.





It was learnt that Idayat was the girl’s stepmother.





It was learnt that the couple was arrested following a distress call from members of the public that a loaded sack was sighted by the roadside at Asabala area, on Papalanto/Sagamu road.





Disclosing this in a press statement signed by him, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that the information made the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Owode Egba Division, CSP Shehu Alao, to lead his men to the scene and they untied a white rice sack found.





“To the shock of the police officers and men, they discovered the seven-year-old girl with one of the fingers in her right hand cut off. She was found tied in the sack, which was said to have been dumped at the roadside since last Friday,” the PPRO revealed.









He stated further that when the police officers discovered that the girl was still alive, she was rushed to a hospital for medical attention.









It was further gathered that when she regained consciousness, the girl told the police that her father and stepmother were the ones who cut off one of her fingers before tying her and putting her inside the sack, after which they dumped her by the roadside.









Oyeyemi said that the couple was arrested on Sunday and had been undergoing interrogation.









He added that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu had ordered the transfer of the case to Anti-Kidnapping section for further investigation and subsequent prosecution of the suspects.



