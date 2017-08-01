



Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele aka Jenifa is pregnant with her first child.





She stepped out today glowing as she showed off her growing baby bump yesterday afternoon at the Glo Lafta Fest 2017 that held in Festac, Lagos.





Loads of her fans has been showering prayers for the superstar actress and wife of ace singer, JJC better known as Mr Skillz.





Recall, that news broke months back that the actress was pregnant, when her husband had testify during the "Olowogbogboro" movement. A report that was later twisted.