Select Menu

ntel

ntel

Slider

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

» » CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Wednesday 9th August 2017
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Wednesday, August 09, 2017 / comment : 0




·         Doctor, others infected as Lassa fever kills two in Lagos

·         Baby falls into fire during couple’s fight over infidelity

·         PDP woos Obasanjo, Atiku, others, sacks Anambra factional leader

·         Lagos residents uncover kidnappers’ den, set two suspects ablaze

·         Policeman who burgled Jonathan’s house gets N7m bail

·         How to improve sexual desire naturally

·         Ex-Bayelsa acting gov injured, as assassins storm residence

·         Imo suspected serial killer, Zidane, nabbed

·         Anti-Igbo song: Kanu tells Igbo to leave north

·         Panic as FAAN blows up unclaimed luggage at airport

·         Ogun lifts ban on death sentence

·         Kashamu, others attack Fayose, say gov destroying S’West PDP

·         N’Assembly killed power devolution to satisfy members with presidential ambition —Falana

·         EFCC traces N47b, $487m to ex-Oil Minister Diezani

·         Firm threatens Umar over Calabar Channel comment

·         N249b: Fed Govt stops case against banks

·         Falana warns Fed Govt on Lagos waterways

·         Wike to woo Obasanjo, Atiku, Saraki to PDP

·         Customs seizes smuggled N1.3b exotic cars

·         ‘Civil war is never answer to a nation’s socio-political problems’

·         Buratai to troops: take fight to Boko Haram hideouts 

·         We’ll not change our ultimatum on Buhari, says coalition

·         Jonathan greets Makarfi at 61

·         Youth Alliance berates Yerima for ‘unwholesome comments’

·         Pope saddened by Anambra shooting

·         Kashamu group declares Fayose persona non grata

·         Osinbajo doing very well, says APC chieftain

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú