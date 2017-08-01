Select Menu

Posted date: Wednesday, August 16, 2017



Customs boss hands over seized drugs to NDLEA in Ogun

Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun          

FG receives 5,000 tips from whistleblowers

Shagari cautions PDP on candidates’ imposition

President Buhari calls Ernest Koroma, condoles with Sierra Leoneans over tragic mudslide

Anambra killings: International Peace Commission calls for investigation

Patients shut Benin Central hospital over armed robbery attacks

Former Plateau state Governor, Jonah Jang
           
Court throws out Jang suit against Plateau, awards N3.4M damage against him
pdp logo       

Forensic audit of N30b given to ASUU coming

Buhari: Traders attack Charly Boy, others in Abuja

Telecoms sector FDI hits $68b, says NCC

Adeboye’s role in my life, by Osinbajo

Ribadu: unholy alliance working to scuttle anti-graft war

Anxiety in APC over Kwankwaso

‘The hard work of climbing out of the hole has begun’

Osinbajo okays 615 land titles

Police suspend special promotion

ASUU interrupts research conference at UNILAG

Ondo Assembly confirms 18 commissioner-nominees

ASUU frowns at mandatory sale of handouts by lecturers

NANS urges FG to intervene in ASUU strike

UNN shut down as NASU embarks on strike

Students lock down Bayelsa varsity over fees’ hike

Obaseki orders temporary closure of Agric college

Igbo Quit notice, a joke ―PDP BoT Chairman

In the interest of Nigeria, suspend your strike ―FG tells ASUU

TCN raises $1.55billion for grid expansion

Varsity bus driver caught with Indian Hemp in Ogun

CKN Nigeria
