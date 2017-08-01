Select Menu

» » CKN News Newspaper Headlines..Wednesday 2nd August 2017
·         VCs in trouble for taking N5.7m furniture allowance

·         Africa’s largest rice mill opens

·         Foreign investors pump N86b into Dangote Cement

·         National Identity Number now mandatory for passport issuance

·         Service chiefs relocate to Borno

·         Akeredolu nominates 18 as commissioners

·         Aregbesola’s mother dies at 84

·         Why Senate slashed Lagos-Ibadan road budget, by Saraki

·         Osinbajo approves appointments for ICPC, Salaries Commission, others

·         Chartered secretaries to prioritise CSR 

·         Biafra agitation affecting Southeast’s economy, says Kalu

·         Total partners firm on solar energy

·         Hajj: 770 visas ready in Jigawa

·         Fed. Govt should immortalise Tai Solarin, says Foundation

·         AEDC raises panel on Niger electrical accident

·         I’ve stopped collecting pension in Kwara – Saraki

·         Dangote sells N86bn cement stake to foreign investors

·         Foreign negotiators involved in bid to free abducted lecturers, others –FG

·         Family of four found dead in their Obajana apartment

·         Obasanjo, Atiku, govs, others’ exit affected us, says PDP

·         Man commits suicide after beating mother to death

·         Controversy over whereabouts of Alhaji arrested for Badoo killings …I’m at home, says Alhaji. He’s in our custody – Police

·         NUC gets 240 applications for new varsities

·         Anambra poll: Ezeemo rejects Ohanaeze, Ekwueme zoning plan

·         Satellite launched to monitor climate change, vegetation

·         Police to deploy trackers, drones against cattle rustlers

