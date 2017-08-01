· VCs in trouble for taking N5.7m furniture allowance





· Africa’s largest rice mill opens





· Foreign investors pump N86b into Dangote Cement





· National Identity Number now mandatory for passport issuance





· Service chiefs relocate to Borno





· Akeredolu nominates 18 as commissioners





· Aregbesola’s mother dies at 84





· Why Senate slashed Lagos-Ibadan road budget, by Saraki





· Osinbajo approves appointments for ICPC, Salaries Commission, others





· Chartered secretaries to prioritise CSR





· Biafra agitation affecting Southeast’s economy, says Kalu





· Total partners firm on solar energy





· Hajj: 770 visas ready in Jigawa





· Fed. Govt should immortalise Tai Solarin, says Foundation





· AEDC raises panel on Niger electrical accident





· I’ve stopped collecting pension in Kwara – Saraki





· Dangote sells N86bn cement stake to foreign investors





· Foreign negotiators involved in bid to free abducted lecturers, others –FG





· Family of four found dead in their Obajana apartment





· Obasanjo, Atiku, govs, others’ exit affected us, says PDP





· Man commits suicide after beating mother to death





· Controversy over whereabouts of Alhaji arrested for Badoo killings …I’m at home, says Alhaji. He’s in our custody – Police





· NUC gets 240 applications for new varsities





· Anambra poll: Ezeemo rejects Ohanaeze, Ekwueme zoning plan





· Satellite launched to monitor climate change, vegetation



