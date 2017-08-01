· VCs in trouble for taking N5.7m furniture allowance
· Africa’s largest rice mill opens
· Foreign investors pump N86b into Dangote Cement
· National Identity Number now mandatory for passport issuance
· Service chiefs relocate to Borno
· Akeredolu nominates 18 as commissioners
· Aregbesola’s mother dies at 84
· Why Senate slashed Lagos-Ibadan road budget, by Saraki
· Osinbajo approves appointments for ICPC, Salaries Commission, others
· Chartered secretaries to prioritise CSR
· Biafra agitation affecting Southeast’s economy, says Kalu
· Total partners firm on solar energy
· Hajj: 770 visas ready in Jigawa
· Fed. Govt should immortalise Tai Solarin, says Foundation
· AEDC raises panel on Niger electrical accident
· I’ve stopped collecting pension in Kwara – Saraki
· Dangote sells N86bn cement stake to foreign investors
· Foreign negotiators involved in bid to free abducted lecturers, others –FG
· Family of four found dead in their Obajana apartment
· Obasanjo, Atiku, govs, others’ exit affected us, says PDP
· Man commits suicide after beating mother to death
· Controversy over whereabouts of Alhaji arrested for Badoo killings …I’m at home, says Alhaji. He’s in our custody – Police
· NUC gets 240 applications for new varsities
· Anambra poll: Ezeemo rejects Ohanaeze, Ekwueme zoning plan
· Satellite launched to monitor climate change, vegetation
· Police to deploy trackers, drones against cattle rustlers
