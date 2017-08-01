Select Menu

Posted date: Tuesday, August 15, 2017



·         Fed Govt accuses lecturers of bad faith as ASUU begins strike

·         Banks remove $1.2b 9Mobile debt from books

·         Banire’s ‘misconduct’: Panel begins sitting

·         FIRS, others share data of high income earners

·         NIMASA braces for roles in diversification

·         Man in court for ‘beating’ another with plank

·         Agriculture holds key, say Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Abdulsalami

·         Ambode’s Southwest integration agenda on point, say activist, others

·         Lawyer arraigned for ‘forgery’ in Delta

·         U.S., India to co-host Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad Nov. 28-30

·         Edo lawmakers change speaker after free-for-all

·         Okonkwo makes appearance in new episode of Glo’s Professor Johnbull

·         Universities grounded as ASUU embarks on strike

·         How Jonathan ruined Nigeria – Presidency

·         Dangote, Niger sign $450m pact in rice, sugar today

·         Despite N701bn gas bailout, electricity grid continues to fluctuate

·         Pro-Buhari protesters not hired – Presidency

·         Reps probe NCAA over N60.4m expenditure

·         Nigerians in diaspora differ on anti-Buhari protests

·         Malabu: HURIWA sues FG over Adoke

·         Katsina proposes death for rapists, mandates parents to fend for almajiri

·         Shettima launches sale of fertilizer, warns against diversion

·         Becoming Nigeria’s president was tormenting experience — Obasanjo

·         Women protest non-recognition of traditional ruler in Ebonyi

·         FG arrests Chinese miners, close Wase mining sites

·         Non-payment of Zakkat, youth exclusion worsen poverty, insecurity – Ansar-ud-Deen

·         Don’t patronize touts, NIS tells passport applicants

·         Airlift of Bauchi pilgrims begins tomorrow

·         INEC receives petition to recall Kano lawmaker

·         Women lawyers ask Dogara to swear in Mato

·         Public service reform identifies delivery constraints

·         Medical director task FG on NHIS

CKN Nigeria
