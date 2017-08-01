· Fed Govt accuses lecturers of bad faith as ASUU begins strike
· Banks remove $1.2b 9Mobile debt from books
· Banire’s ‘misconduct’: Panel begins sitting
· FIRS, others share data of high income earners
· NIMASA braces for roles in diversification
· Man in court for ‘beating’ another with plank
· Agriculture holds key, say Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Abdulsalami
· Ambode’s Southwest integration agenda on point, say activist, others
· Lawyer arraigned for ‘forgery’ in Delta
· U.S., India to co-host Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad Nov. 28-30
· Edo lawmakers change speaker after free-for-all
· Okonkwo makes appearance in new episode of Glo’s Professor Johnbull
· Universities grounded as ASUU embarks on strike
· How Jonathan ruined Nigeria – Presidency
· Dangote, Niger sign $450m pact in rice, sugar today
· Despite N701bn gas bailout, electricity grid continues to fluctuate
· Pro-Buhari protesters not hired – Presidency
· Reps probe NCAA over N60.4m expenditure
· Nigerians in diaspora differ on anti-Buhari protests
· Malabu: HURIWA sues FG over Adoke
· Katsina proposes death for rapists, mandates parents to fend for almajiri
· Shettima launches sale of fertilizer, warns against diversion
· Becoming Nigeria’s president was tormenting experience — Obasanjo
· Women protest non-recognition of traditional ruler in Ebonyi
· FG arrests Chinese miners, close Wase mining sites
· Non-payment of Zakkat, youth exclusion worsen poverty, insecurity – Ansar-ud-Deen
· Don’t patronize touts, NIS tells passport applicants
· Airlift of Bauchi pilgrims begins tomorrow
· INEC receives petition to recall Kano lawmaker
· Women lawyers ask Dogara to swear in Mato
· Public service reform identifies delivery constraints
· Medical director task FG on NHIS
