· Church killings: It’s all gang war, says governor
· Diezani loses $37.5m Banana Island mansion to Fed Govt
· Osun spends N5.1b on salaries, pensions
· Arewa/Igbo joint panel fails to call off quit notice
· PDP to kick out Kashamu
· Day after attack: Anambra community gloomy
· dropped icpc nominees deny fraud claims
· Fed Govt to recruit 10,000 youths from Niger Delta, says Boroh
· States to earn dividend from sovereign wealth fund from 2018
· NMA decries exodus of doctors from Ekiti
· Fed Govt warns against attacks on law enforcement agents
· Ogun govt: $350m World Bank facility concessionary
· 27 industries to enjoy FG’s tax holiday
· FG orders completion, operation of Ajaokuta-Warri rail by June 2018
· India buys first US sweet crude, deals threaten Nigeria market
· N-Power: Kwara economy boosted with N840m in 6months
· Nigeria to build hubs in Jeddah, others for food exports – NEPC
· MTN appoints new Corporate Relations Executive
· N8.68bn frauds perpetrated by bank workers in 2016
· Lafarge Africa to merge with Unicem, Atlas
· 2018 Budget: MDAs train staff on GIFMIS to accelerate submission
· Electricity generation dips by 774mw, drops to 3,292mw in 24hrs
· Africa demand drives Q2 smartphone growth
· NAPTIN now Africa’s Excellence Centre
· Uncertainty, hope trail oil search in North-east
· Why you should immunise your child
· Researchers develop technology to make aged cells younger
· ‘Community response to immunisation very frustrating’
· 600,000 rural dwellers benefit from Kwara health insurance scheme
· Inadequate funding hampering primary healthcare centres in Bauchi
· Ayade promises to fully equip PHC in 196 wards
· New treatment in sight for fungal infections
No comments