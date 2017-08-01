Select Menu

» » CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Tuesday 8th August 2017
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Tuesday, August 08, 2017



·         Church killings: It’s all gang war, says governor

·         Diezani loses $37.5m Banana Island mansion to Fed Govt

·         Osun spends N5.1b on salaries, pensions

·         Arewa/Igbo joint panel fails to call off quit notice

·         PDP to kick out Kashamu

·         Day after attack: Anambra community gloomy

·         dropped icpc nominees deny fraud claims

·         Fed Govt to recruit 10,000 youths from Niger Delta, says Boroh

·         States to earn dividend from sovereign wealth fund from 2018

·         NMA decries exodus of doctors from Ekiti

·         Fed Govt warns against attacks on law enforcement agents

·         Ogun govt: $350m World Bank facility concessionary

·         27 industries to enjoy FG’s tax holiday

·         FG orders completion, operation of Ajaokuta-Warri rail by June 2018

·         India buys first US sweet crude, deals threaten Nigeria market

·         N-Power: Kwara economy boosted with N840m in 6months

·         Nigeria to build hubs in Jeddah, others for food exports – NEPC

·         MTN appoints new Corporate Relations Executive

·         N8.68bn frauds perpetrated by bank workers in 2016

·         Lafarge Africa to merge with Unicem, Atlas

·         2018 Budget: MDAs train staff on GIFMIS to accelerate submission

·         Electricity generation dips by 774mw, drops to 3,292mw in 24hrs

·         Africa demand drives Q2 smartphone growth

·         NAPTIN now Africa’s Excellence Centre

·         Uncertainty, hope trail oil search in North-east

·         Why you should immunise your child

·         Researchers develop technology to make aged cells younger

·         ‘Community response to immunisation very frustrating’

·         600,000 rural dwellers benefit from Kwara health insurance scheme

·         Inadequate funding hampering primary healthcare centres in Bauchi

·         Ayade promises to fully equip PHC in 196 wards

·         New treatment in sight for fungal infections

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
