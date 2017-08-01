Select Menu

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Tuesday, August 01, 2017





·         Boko Haram: Pressure on govt over abducted dons

·         ‘Govt hopes on Dangote Refinery to end fuel import’

·         I’m hale, hearty, says Awujale

·         Oando posts N4.6b profit despite low oil prices

·         UNIPORT four: Sergeant, two others to die

·         MPC decision: Consolidating equities, forex gains

·         Six Amnesty beneficiaries bag first class in UK varsities

·         Israelis to train 450 Nigerian Special Forces

·         Lamorde cautions on use of credit card for air tickets

·         Ex-minister: election will hold in Anambra

·         Devolution of power: Niger Delta leaders kick

·         I’ll continue writing, says Osuntokun at retirement reception

·         We study under trees, say students

·         MMA2, LAMATA, others win LCCI awards

·         Freed Lagos pupils begin trauma therapy in LASUTH

·         Aluu four: Sergeant, two others get death sentence

·         Constitution: Rejected bills can still sail through, says Ekweremadu

·         Biafran group declares secession, names Utomi, Soludo, Gana, others in ‘cabinet’

·         Niger Delta leaders give FG ultimatum on peace talks

·         We have fraud evidence against Amaechi, says Wike

