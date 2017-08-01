Select Menu

Posted date: Thursday, August 17, 2017




·         Security beefed up for Magu, mother,  family

·         NNPC saves $3b yearly from production cost cut

·       
  Fed Govt broke promise to ASUU, says minister

·         Evans knows fate August 29

·         Oyo council workers, pensioners get salary arrears

·         Kwara Assembly bans strip clubs in hotels

·         Full time: Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona (Agg: 5-1)

·         UNLEASHLAB2017: 35 Nigerians join global innovators in Denmark to solve SDGs

·         ASUU: FG seeks end to strike, continues negotiation — Minister

·         Police arrest three armed robbers in Kano

·         D’Tigress Arrive Bamako Ahead of FIBA Women Afrobasket Tourney

·         Appeal Court reinstates Oye as APGA national chairman

·         Okon Blasts Critics Over 4X400m Relay Selection

·         NANS to FG: Your economic recovery plan doesn’t address challenges of universities

·         Auditor General of the Federation (AGF) Mr Anthony Ayine          

·         2 killed, 6 injured as hoodlums clash in Lagos Island

·         Boko Haram: Another Radio station added to counter terrorism in the lake Chad region

·         Ogun Police discover human parts in Church

·         Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau

·         Boko Haram: Shekau trying to be relevant ―Anti-terrorism group

·         University of Jos join ASUU strike

·         Governor Nyesom Wike, Rivers State  

·         500 ex-Councillors endorse Gov Wike for a second term

·         Nigerians in UK condemn Wuse market invasion

·         Police officers, judges most corrupt in Nigeria – NBS

·         We’ve not fulfilled our bargain with ASUU – FG

·         Hajj 2017: NAHCON airlifts 38,161 pilgrims

·         Fish sellers, boat operators protest waterfront taxes

·         Police foil bank robbery in Kano, arrest 2 suspects

·         Man arrested over murder of another in church

·         Ooni of Ife denies clash with wife Olori Wuraola

·         1 dies as IPOB clashes with police, army

·         Reps probe NPA over N5.1bn contract

·         Edo to demolish structures under high transmission cables

·         IMN protests continued detention of Zakzaky in Kaduna

CKN Nigeria
