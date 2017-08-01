









· Security beefed up for Magu, mother, family





· NNPC saves $3b yearly from production cost cut





·

Fed Govt broke promise to ASUU, says minister





· Evans knows fate August 29





· Oyo council workers, pensioners get salary arrears





· Kwara Assembly bans strip clubs in hotels





· Full time: Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona (Agg: 5-1)





· UNLEASHLAB2017: 35 Nigerians join global innovators in Denmark to solve SDGs





· ASUU: FG seeks end to strike, continues negotiation — Minister





· Police arrest three armed robbers in Kano





· D’Tigress Arrive Bamako Ahead of FIBA Women Afrobasket Tourney





· Appeal Court reinstates Oye as APGA national chairman





· Okon Blasts Critics Over 4X400m Relay Selection





· NANS to FG: Your economic recovery plan doesn’t address challenges of universities





· Auditor General of the Federation (AGF) Mr Anthony Ayine





· 2 killed, 6 injured as hoodlums clash in Lagos Island





· Boko Haram: Another Radio station added to counter terrorism in the lake Chad region





· Ogun Police discover human parts in Church





· Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau





· Boko Haram: Shekau trying to be relevant ―Anti-terrorism group





· University of Jos join ASUU strike





· Governor Nyesom Wike, Rivers State





· 500 ex-Councillors endorse Gov Wike for a second term





· Nigerians in UK condemn Wuse market invasion





· Police officers, judges most corrupt in Nigeria – NBS





· We’ve not fulfilled our bargain with ASUU – FG





· Hajj 2017: NAHCON airlifts 38,161 pilgrims





· Fish sellers, boat operators protest waterfront taxes





· Police foil bank robbery in Kano, arrest 2 suspects





· Man arrested over murder of another in church





· Ooni of Ife denies clash with wife Olori Wuraola





· 1 dies as IPOB clashes with police, army





· Reps probe NPA over N5.1bn contract





· Edo to demolish structures under high transmission cables



