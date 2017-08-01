· Security beefed up for Magu, mother, family
· NNPC saves $3b yearly from production cost cut
· Evans knows fate August 29
· Oyo council workers, pensioners get salary arrears
· Kwara Assembly bans strip clubs in hotels
· Full time: Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona (Agg: 5-1)
· UNLEASHLAB2017: 35 Nigerians join global innovators in Denmark to solve SDGs
· ASUU: FG seeks end to strike, continues negotiation — Minister
· Police arrest three armed robbers in Kano
· D’Tigress Arrive Bamako Ahead of FIBA Women Afrobasket Tourney
· Appeal Court reinstates Oye as APGA national chairman
· Okon Blasts Critics Over 4X400m Relay Selection
· NANS to FG: Your economic recovery plan doesn’t address challenges of universities
· Auditor General of the Federation (AGF) Mr Anthony Ayine
· 2 killed, 6 injured as hoodlums clash in Lagos Island
· Boko Haram: Another Radio station added to counter terrorism in the lake Chad region
· Ogun Police discover human parts in Church
· Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau
· Boko Haram: Shekau trying to be relevant ―Anti-terrorism group
· University of Jos join ASUU strike
· Governor Nyesom Wike, Rivers State
· 500 ex-Councillors endorse Gov Wike for a second term
· Nigerians in UK condemn Wuse market invasion
· Police officers, judges most corrupt in Nigeria – NBS
· We’ve not fulfilled our bargain with ASUU – FG
· Hajj 2017: NAHCON airlifts 38,161 pilgrims
· Fish sellers, boat operators protest waterfront taxes
· Police foil bank robbery in Kano, arrest 2 suspects
· Man arrested over murder of another in church
· Ooni of Ife denies clash with wife Olori Wuraola
· 1 dies as IPOB clashes with police, army
· Reps probe NPA over N5.1bn contract
· Edo to demolish structures under high transmission cables
· IMN protests continued detention of Zakzaky in Kaduna
