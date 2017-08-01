Select Menu

Posted date: Thursday, August 10, 2017




·         Lassa fever: Lagos urges calm as three test positive

·         Govt to refinance $3b treasury bills

·         Air Force fighter jets bomb Boko Haram

·         ‘Hidden’ N249b: Court strikes out Fed Govt’s case against seven banks

·         NUC approves Tech-U academic programmes

·         Electoral reforms panel seeks INEC’s restructuring

·         Ritualists’ den: DPO, two officers injured as police arrest 30

·         Gymnastics: Team Nigeria forced out of Continental Championship

·         ITTF Challenge Nigeria: Egypt’s Omar says targeting top 20 players ranking

·         Okagbare Leaps Into Long Jump Final

·         Lassa fever: LUTH calls for precautionary measures

·         Probe of revenue leakage not a charade – Senate

·         Four suspected kidnappers lynched in Taraba

·         Wike making huge joke of governance – Peterside

·         FG to refinance $3bn local loans with dollar debt

·         Glo says subscribers to enjoy free browsing Friday

·         External reserves rise to two-year high at $31.2 bn

·         ‘5% approval to accident bureau in best interest of aviation sector’

·         Minister: Why Nigeria is embarking on Smart City project

·         Market cap adds N50bn on Nestle performance

·         ‘We don’t have any existing partnership with a local refinery’

·         Air Peace hits Akure tomorrow

·         Non-oil exports: How Nigerians in Diaspora can help rebuild economy

·         Nigeria launches first Concrete Mix Design Manual

·         Dangote reopens Savannah Sugar Company in Adamawa

·         Solution for funding challenges faced by women entrepreneurs

·         We have captured about 40,000 women entrepreneurs in Borno State alone –AWEP

·         REC’s lone female nominee denied appointment letter

·         Oyegun asks Osinbajo to arrest hate speech perpetrators

·         We’ll send strong message to APC — Okowa

·         …Only genuine reconciliation will set PDP free — Falegan

·         Why we conducted LG polls — Jigawa SIEC

·         Anambra gov’ship must hold Nov. 18 —Obiano

·         Benue APC chair faces panel over anti-party

