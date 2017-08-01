· Why devolution of powers’ bill will resurface — Sen. Ohuabunwa





· …We must walk the talk — Suswam, Moro





· How Ortom will win again in 2019 — APC chair





· Talk to your REPS & Senators





· Nwuche advocates summit on restructuring





· Ondo women chide Akeredolu over neglect





· ‘8th National Assembly must write its name in gold’





· We’re not appendage of PDP — Chair





· NOA commences campaign ahead of Anambra gov’ship





· Nwuche advocates summit on restructuring





· Ondo women chide Akeredolu over neglect





· ‘8th National Assembly must write its name in gold’





· We’re not appendage of PDP — Chair





· NOA commences campaign ahead of Anambra gov’ship





· ‘I still can’t believe Fela is gone’





· Abuja tough guys and constitutional amendment





· Nod for CRS, IRS separation





· DisCos, EFCC partner to fight corruption





· ‘Government should restore confidence in Nigerians’





· AGF demands EFCC’s reports on ‘serious’ cases





· Agency probes senator’s $34.5m deal with NPA





· $175m foreign airlines funds trapped in Nigeria





· Youths promoting hate speeches, says Osinbajo





· Suspected cultists kill 73-year-old pensioner





· Stop DSS from investigating corruption, financial crimes, says Falana





· Afrinvest Asset Mgt to pay N17.3m coupon to NIDF investors





· Nigeria to extend gas pipeline to Côte d’ Ivoire





· Nigeria assembles 10,673 vehicles in one year





· Eight-year-old girl, one other killed as plane falls on beach





· Travellers, Customs at loggerheads over seized vehicles at checkpoints





· N30tn leakage: Senate panel threatens Glo, BAT, Dana, others





· FG grants tax holiday to 27 industries





· Stocks gain 37.32% year-to-date





· Nigeria: Of known and strange things





· VIS: Painter laments LASG’s silence on burnt car, seeks compensation





· Commissioners’ list: Ondo women accuse Akeredolu of bias





· Reps query $350m loan request by Ogun





· Akeredolu, Bindow, Fayemi condole with Aregbesola over mother’s death





· We’re not receiving pensions from our state govts – Fashola, Fayemi, Ngige



