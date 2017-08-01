Select Menu

Posted date: Thursday, August 03, 2017



·         Why devolution of powers’ bill will resurface — Sen. Ohuabunwa

·         …We must walk the talk — Suswam, Moro

·         How Ortom will win again in 2019 — APC chair

·         Talk to your REPS & Senators

·         ‘I still can’t believe Fela is gone’

·         Abuja tough guys and constitutional amendment

·         Nod for CRS, IRS separation

·         DisCos, EFCC partner to fight corruption

·         ‘Government should restore confidence in Nigerians’

·         AGF demands EFCC’s reports on ‘serious’ cases

·         Agency probes senator’s $34.5m deal with NPA

·         $175m foreign airlines funds trapped in Nigeria

·         Youths promoting hate speeches, says Osinbajo

·         Suspected cultists kill 73-year-old pensioner

·         Stop DSS from investigating corruption, financial crimes, says Falana

·         Afrinvest Asset Mgt to pay N17.3m coupon to NIDF investors

·         Nigeria to extend gas pipeline to Côte d’ Ivoire

·         Nigeria assembles 10,673 vehicles in one year

·         Eight-year-old girl, one other killed as plane falls on beach

·         Travellers, Customs at loggerheads over seized vehicles at checkpoints

·         N30tn leakage: Senate panel threatens Glo, BAT, Dana, others

·         FG grants tax holiday to 27 industries

·         Stocks gain 37.32% year-to-date

·         Nigeria: Of known and strange things

·         VIS: Painter laments LASG’s silence on burnt car, seeks compensation

·         Commissioners’ list: Ondo women accuse Akeredolu of bias

·         Reps query $350m loan request by Ogun

·         Akeredolu, Bindow, Fayemi condole with Aregbesola over mother’s death

·         We’re not receiving pensions from our state govts – Fashola, Fayemi, Ngige

·         When the Nigerian Senate killed hope

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
