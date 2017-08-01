Select Menu

» » CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Sunday 6th August 2017
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Sunday, August 06, 2017




63 years of training at the Nigeria Military School

Countdown to 2019: 12 top politicians to watch

How APC delegates’ congress raised more dust than confidence

Corruption: Osinbajo drops nominees from ICPC board

Shettima steps up advocacy on rebuilding Borno

Buratai assures army’s support for internal security

Kwankwaso boycotts Kano APC congress

3 die, 50 injured in Kogi auto crash

Former ANPP chair, Ibrahim Little, moves to PDP

Reminiscences with Engineer Abba Gana


Taraba gov flags-off N5.8bn rural road project

Man, 18, kills mother over “disappearance” charm

Sokoto Zakkat commission supports indigent patients with N8m

Ogun Assembly will go for LG autonomy – Speaker

Yadudu foundation offers free Hepatitis treatment to 2000 people

New OPSH commander assumes duty

Uk’omu Igala condemns attacks on House of Assembly

NLC gives Ortom ultimatum on salaries

She rang me as bombs fell... Then she vanished

Woman shot dead as drivers clash over park

Senators on mission to sabotage anti-graft war, says ex-Kaduna Gov Umar

Usain Bolt dethroned in last competitive race

PDP ex-governors, ministers on warpath over 2019 presidential ticket

Recession-induced depression on the increase

PTAD pays July pension

NLC, group urge federal government to halt anarchy in Kogi

Edo to curb human trafficking through job creation

FRSC laments incessant attacks on personnel in Ebonyi

Police arrest ten armed robbery suspects in Oyo

Quit Notice: Igbos must remain in the north – Ganduje

Buhari to commission breastfeeding rooms created for working mothers

It’s power devolution or N’Delta Republic, militants tell FG

Boko Haram attacks: Parents donating their girls for suicide bombing — Army

Election’ll hold in Anambra, MASSOB tells IPOB

Cash crunch hits Reps, shun visits to constituencies

MI keeps mum on artiste he allegedly refused to help

Lead us not into damnation

