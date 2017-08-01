



63 years of training at the Nigeria Military School





Countdown to 2019: 12 top politicians to watch





How APC delegates’ congress raised more dust than confidence





Corruption: Osinbajo drops nominees from ICPC board





Shettima steps up advocacy on rebuilding Borno





Buratai assures army’s support for internal security





Kwankwaso boycotts Kano APC congress





3 die, 50 injured in Kogi auto crash





Former ANPP chair, Ibrahim Little, moves to PDP





Reminiscences with Engineer Abba Gana









Taraba gov flags-off N5.8bn rural road project





Man, 18, kills mother over “disappearance” charm





Sokoto Zakkat commission supports indigent patients with N8m





Ogun Assembly will go for LG autonomy – Speaker





Yadudu foundation offers free Hepatitis treatment to 2000 people





New OPSH commander assumes duty





Uk’omu Igala condemns attacks on House of Assembly





NLC gives Ortom ultimatum on salaries





She rang me as bombs fell... Then she vanished





Woman shot dead as drivers clash over park





Senators on mission to sabotage anti-graft war, says ex-Kaduna Gov Umar





Usain Bolt dethroned in last competitive race





PDP ex-governors, ministers on warpath over 2019 presidential ticket





Recession-induced depression on the increase





PTAD pays July pension





NLC, group urge federal government to halt anarchy in Kogi





Edo to curb human trafficking through job creation





FRSC laments incessant attacks on personnel in Ebonyi





Police arrest ten armed robbery suspects in Oyo





Quit Notice: Igbos must remain in the north – Ganduje





Buhari to commission breastfeeding rooms created for working mothers





It’s power devolution or N’Delta Republic, militants tell FG





Boko Haram attacks: Parents donating their girls for suicide bombing — Army





Election’ll hold in Anambra, MASSOB tells IPOB





Cash crunch hits Reps, shun visits to constituencies





MI keeps mum on artiste he allegedly refused to help



