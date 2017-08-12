Select Menu

» » » CKN News Newspaper Headlines..Sunday 20th August 2017
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Sunday, August 20, 2017 / comment : 0



·         Excitement as Buhari returns

·         Imo Catholic crisis: Pope may shut down 163 parishes

·         One dies as Chidoka emerges UPP candidate

·         A nation’s hope fulfilled, says Tinubu

·         Senate bars PenCom, CBB, ICPC bosses from resumption

·         Nigeria wins bid to host 2018 Africa Wrestling Championship

·         Photo: Buhari with family, Governors, others in Aso Rock

·         Daura Emirate Council to hold special payers for Buhari

·         Pray for perfection of Buhari’s healing, Dogara urges Nigerians

·         CHAN Qualifier: Nigeria Beats Benin 2-1 in kano

·         ACF welcomes Buhari, urges him to tackle disunity

·         2019: 7 PDP ‘heavyweights’ that may slug it out with Buhari

·         Welcome Back Home, PMB

·         Saraki welcomes President Buhari, Says: “The good work continues”

·         Reminiscences with Alhaji Yusuf Ladan

·         Buhari’s return: Katsina residents turn to live broadcasts

·         NCDC urges calm over ‘strange’ disease in Kogi, Kwara

·         Return of Buhari renews hope for Nigeria – Oyo APC

·         Buhari’s return good for Nigeria – Otaru of Auchi

·         Chidoka wins UPP Anambra governorship ticket

·         Ex-Taraba governor Suntai buried amidst tributes

·         APC thank Nigerians for Buhari’s speedy recovery

·         PDP welcomes Buhari back to Nigeria

·         Osinbajo reshuffles perm secs

·         Ortom distance self from quit notice to herders

·         Nasarawa constructs 1,400km of roads in 6 years

·         Poverty major cause of death during meningitis outbreak – Emir

·         Humanitarian bodies want protection for own workers

·         Gunmen abduct 11-year-old girl in Katsina

