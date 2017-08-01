PDP woos APC Senators, Reps





UN office raid: Humanitarian assistance resumes





Medical trip: Pro-Buhari groups plan mega walk to the Villa tomorrow





PDP gives Makarfi four months extension





Seventh-Day Adventist trains 5,000 women





My position unaffected by Supreme Court verdict, says S’West PDP boss





Akeredolu hailed on appointment of engineers





Nigeria needs love to conquer, says Osinbajo’s wife





PLASU promises improved welfare





Restructuring: Actions of the NASS disappointing, APC Chief





‘Why rape is increase in sexual harassment, drug abuse’





Stop complaining Adeboye tells Nigerians





FG to beef up security in worship centres – Ngige





PDP’s high-profile defectors





Karaye remains ALGON boss till sept





Dad was sad when Jonathan lost 2015 poll — Edwin Clark’s son





Corruption: We didn’t plug all loopholes, says Jonathan …insists he did well, had sound economic team





Buying N6.1bn cars for reps in national interest – Reps Committee chair





Kanu isn’t an Igbo leader, he’s a kid — Igbokwe





Instagram photos lead to model’s kidnap, attempted sale as sex slave





Living with a stingy spouse





Randy directors almost made me quit acting – Nkechi Blessing





I won’t have kids out of wedlock, says Ruggedman





Our sons fighting over leadership post in South Africa — Monarch





I climbed a 720-step mountain in my third trimester — Adekanmbi





APGA expels Oye, Maku, others





PDP back to reclaim power – Jonathan





…We’re still praying for perpetrators – Bishop





71 years without toilets: School, community battle diseases





Over 90 days of president’s absence: Nigeria should apply constitution in Buhari’s case – Joda





Trump’s tough talk on North Korea puts Japan’s leader in delicate spot





Death toll rises in Kenya post- election violence





Gombe agric ministry denies fraud in CBN loan





UNDP seeks youth inclusion in nation building





‘No card reader for Kwara LG poll’





We are not paying ex-Corps members – NYSC





ALGON resolves leadership crisis, Karaye to handover September





Egypt trains collide in Alexandria killing 41





UN resumes humanitarian operations in Northeast





Atiku urges affluent Nigerians to support education





Osinbajo warns civil servants against corruption





Blame game trails corruption in IDP camps



