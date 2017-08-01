Select Menu

Posted date: Saturday, August 19, 2017





·         ‘Fingered’, harassed for sex, 12-year-old girl’s shocking accusation lands man in court

·         FG asks 106 Chibok girls to spend one week with families

·         Strike: We won’t go back to class until govt implements past agreements –ASUU

·         IPOB may reverse no-election order in Anambra

·         40 escape death in Ilorin building collapse

·         Lagos traditional ruler, three others remanded for burying policeman alive

·         Ibadan to get 32 new monarchs –Chieftaincy commission

·         Defection: Atiku, Kwankwaso, others await Buhari’s decision on 2019 poll –Investigation

·         2009 agreement: NLC tackles Obasanjo, says his claims not based on facts

·         Eagles walk a tightrope against Benin

·         Lassa fever: Another doctor infected in Lagos as Kwara confirms case

·         We’ve shown we can solve Nigeria’s problems, says Osinbajo

·         Quit notice: Herdsmen won’t leave Middle Belt, says Miyetti Allah

·         Don identifies poor leadership as bane of N’Delta devt

·         Buhari laughs off ‘Resume or Resign’ campaign

·         Dissolution of PDP state EXCOs sparks fresh crisis

·         Commission of inquiry recommends 32 Obas for Ibadan

·         30tn revenue loss: Senate gives Dana, 12 other firms Monday to appear or face sanction

·         ‘Why I dumped legal practice to become a PILOT

·         Attack: EFCC to relocate office, overhauls security nationwide

·         Ibadan to have 32 obas as Olubadan remains paramount ruler

·         Chibok boy paralyzed by Boko Haram gets help

·         Holland based Sophia Omidiji Signs With Temple Management, eyes Super Falcons

·         BoI allays fears over N11b loan

·         Whereabouts of 3 arrested in Bayelsa remain unknown, families lament

·         Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura

·         Dissolution of Ogun PDP exco cannot stand ―Dayo

·         Ajaokuta steel workers deny leadership crisis

