







· ‘Fingered’, harassed for sex, 12-year-old girl’s shocking accusation lands man in court





· FG asks 106 Chibok girls to spend one week with families





· Strike: We won’t go back to class until govt implements past agreements –ASUU





· IPOB may reverse no-election order in Anambra





· 40 escape death in Ilorin building collapse





· Lagos traditional ruler, three others remanded for burying policeman alive





· Ibadan to get 32 new monarchs –Chieftaincy commission





· Defection: Atiku, Kwankwaso, others await Buhari’s decision on 2019 poll –Investigation





· 2009 agreement: NLC tackles Obasanjo, says his claims not based on facts





· Eagles walk a tightrope against Benin





· Lassa fever: Another doctor infected in Lagos as Kwara confirms case





· We’ve shown we can solve Nigeria’s problems, says Osinbajo





· Quit notice: Herdsmen won’t leave Middle Belt, says Miyetti Allah





· Don identifies poor leadership as bane of N’Delta devt





· Buhari laughs off ‘Resume or Resign’ campaign





· Dissolution of PDP state EXCOs sparks fresh crisis





· Commission of inquiry recommends 32 Obas for Ibadan





· 30tn revenue loss: Senate gives Dana, 12 other firms Monday to appear or face sanction





· ‘Why I dumped legal practice to become a PILOT





· Attack: EFCC to relocate office, overhauls security nationwide





· Ibadan to have 32 obas as Olubadan remains paramount ruler





· Chibok boy paralyzed by Boko Haram gets help





· Holland based Sophia Omidiji Signs With Temple Management, eyes Super Falcons





· BoI allays fears over N11b loan





· Whereabouts of 3 arrested in Bayelsa remain unknown, families lament





· Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura





· Dissolution of Ogun PDP exco cannot stand ―Dayo



