Select Menu

ntel

ntel

Slider

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

» » CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Saturday 12th August 2017
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Saturday, August 12, 2017 / comment : 0




  • $2.1bn arms scandal: Jonathan, ex-ministers in cold war

  • N15m was paid to secure my freedom, says kidnapped Lagos monarch Oniba

  • N23.2bn poll bribery cash: EFCC traces N400m to governor’s hotel, others’ accounts

  • Fuel price: Don’t test our resolve, NLC warns FG

  • Ex-Miss Anambra beauty queen opens up on sex scandal

  • Endgame in PDP imperils APC

  • Anambra poll: PDP bars aspirant over dual citizenship

  • NNPC unveils plans to expand gas generation, distribution

  • IAAF WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIP: Team Nigeria receives camp allowances

  • Nnamdi Kanu violated bail conditions – Minister

  • 5 major issues Buhari will tackle after resuming

  • Issues abound, as PDP holds convention today

  • ‘How we’re managing pension funds in Niger State’

  • ‘Export yanking yam out of common man’s reach’

  • ‘WHY THE SULTAN DESERVES ABUJA RESIDENCE’

  • UN kicks as army searches humanitarian base

  • Osinbajo inaugurates probe into alleged rights abuses by armed forces

  • IGP’s panel probes bribe-for-promotion allegations

  • Anambra church bloodbath: Community unsure of fate

  • Mystery surrounds death of Zamfara housewife

  • Corrupt people chasing me everywhere – Magu

  • Kwara denies mystery deaths from alleged disease outbreak

  • Disgruntled politicians behind hate speech – Katsina Emir

  • Nigerian, Chinese firms to build bridge across River Benue

  • Recall: Court to decide Melaye’s fate Sept 11

  • Mob storm ritualists’ den, set 2 ablaze in Lagos

  • 1 killed as gunmen abduct businessman in Keffi

  • FG re-appoints Bello CEO of Shippers’ Council

  • Pilgrim dies while boarding plane in Sokoto

  • Kenyatta wins Kenya presidential election

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú